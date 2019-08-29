STATE — Young Maine artists ages 5-18 are invited to participate in a state-wide art contest held by the Maine Volunteer Foundation and the Maine Commission for Community Service. The winning image will be featured as the cover for an album titled Heartbeat of Home, which will be sold through digital download sites, such as iTunes, as a fundraiser for the Maine Volunteer Foundation.

Artists should submit an original drawing or digital art piece that represents how service and volunteer efforts make Maine such a great place to live, or a piece that portrays the importance of community. Artists who choose to enter may do so digitally or through the mail. Submissions must be received by Mon, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. to be considered.

Images can be sent electronically to [email protected] or mailed to the Maine Volunteer Foundation at 19 Elkins Lane, Room 105, 105 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333. Submissions through the mail can be addressed to “Maine Volunteer Foundation.” Digital submissions, including scanned pieces, should be at least 300 dpi.

Heartbeat of Home is a musical collaboration featuring Maine artists that brings together the power of spoken word and music. This 12-track album celebrates the people, legends, places and ideas that make Maine the special place it is today. Featuring over a dozen Maine artists from across the state, the project is led by Maine Celtic singer and producer Kristyn Murphy.

The Maine Volunteer Foundation and the Maine Commission for Community Service work together to strengthen Maine’s volunteer sector through grants, training, and technical assistance related to volunteer powered solutions to community issues. Any proceeds from the Heartbeat of Maine project will support training and technical assistance for volunteer efforts in rural Maine communities.

The Maine Commission for Community Service was established in October 1994 and has funded AmeriCorps programming in Maine for 25 years. During that time, just under 2,000 people have served in 35 Maine AmeriCorps programs that tackled health care, food insecurity, conservation, education, mentoring, energy conservation, economic development, child development, literacy, and volunteer engagement.

