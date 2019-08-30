LEWISTON – A man was badly burned Friday afternoon when an asphalt sealing machine exploded and burst into flames in a Sabattus Street parking lot.

Several witnesses reported hearing the explosion and then seeing a bright flare of flames as the machine caught fire at 1296 Sabattus St. at about 4:15 p.m.

“The flames must have been 30-40 feet in the air,” said Brian Enos, who witnessed the explosion as he was driving home.

It appeared the machinery, owned by DRM Sealcoating of Auburn was being loaded into the back of a company truck when it caught fire. Fire crews made quick work of the flames, but one man was burned and the machine was left blackened by the flames.

Enos described what he saw when the machine first caught fire as he was driving by.

“A big white plume of smoke came out and started going across the road. I thought, what the hell is that? Then I saw a flame shoot out the back and there was a massive explosion,” he said. “It was so loud.”

Moments later, he saw the machine operator stumbling away from the flames.

“He had probably been working on the machine. He was trying to get away from it,” Enos said. “His clothes had been blown off and they were almost completely charred. His skin was in a bad condition. He was screaming pretty loudly. It was one of those things you’ll never forget. It was horrible.”

Enos pulled over to help and found that several others had done the same.

“Thankfully there were some people there with a pretty good first aid kit,” he said. “There was a man hosing him down lightly with a mist before any help could there.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the machine to catch fire. The name of the man who was burned was not available.

“There were definitely a lot of good Samaritans out there trying to help him out,” Enos said.

As fire and rescue crews responded, police limited traffic to one lane of travel through the area, causing brief traffic snarls.

The fire was still being investigated later Friday.

