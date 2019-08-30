AUBURN — Auburn Adult and Community Education announces fall offerings.

Green Dot Intervention Training: The course will help attendees do their part to make Lewiston-Auburn a safer and more welcoming community. Begins Sept. 25.

Pound Fit: Pound is the world’s first cardio jam session inspired by the fun of playing the drums. Bring mat and water bottle. Begins Sept. 3.

Reiki Level 1 Certification Training: Reiki Level 1 requires no previous Reiki experience and can be used on family, friends and pets. A manual will be provided and a certificate awarded. Begins Sept. 17.

Reiki Share: It allows Reiki certified students to share and practice their Reiki with others in the area Reiki communities. Begins Sept. 5.

Tai Chi for Stress Relief: Use Tai Chi meditative techniques and gentle movements to allow the body to relax and the mind to settle. Begins Sept. 24.

Beginning Ballroom Dancing: Learn basic steps for several popular dances. Partner required. Begins Sept. 4.

Ballroom Review: Review, learn additional dance steps and introduce a new dance as time permits. Partner required. Begins Sept. 4.

Zumba: A certified instructor will offer a full hour of mixed impact dance combined with toning movements for a fully body workout. Begins Sept. 24 at Sherwood Heights School.

Beginning Watercolorist: Class develops abilities in watercolor painting at an introductory level. Begins Sept. 9.

The Blues is all Right: Blues music often relies on harmonica accompaniment. No prior musical experience necessary. Begins Sept. 4.

Digital Photo Uses 2018: This is not a photography course. Learn how to create private or shareable digital photo albums. Begins Sept. 25.

iPad and iPhone 101: Learn how to use an iPad/iPhone for more than making calls, sending messages or playing games. Participants must provide their own iPad or iPhone. Begins Sept. 24.

Laughter Yoga: “Laughter Yoga” is a healthy exercise combining laughing to the conventional yoga breathing. Begins Sept. 10.

Check out full descriptions and register online at www.auburn.maineadulted.org or pick up a brochure. Call 207-333-6661 or visit www.auburn.maineadulted.org for the complete course descriptions and to register.

filed under: