Singer/songwriter David Young of David Young & The Interstate Kings will mak his debut solo performance at 290 Main Street, Norway, from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Young will play acoustic classics and folk rock hits as well originals from his latest solo album, “Midnight Road,” as well as tracks from the band’s self-titled album. There is no cover charge.

