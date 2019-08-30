Franklin County Animal Shelter has announced their Pets of the Week, currently ready for adoption into loving homes.

Phoebe is a one-year-old female shepherd mix. She is a very sweet but shy girl who takes a while to warm up to strangers. She’d do best in a home with no other animals or small children. Please come meet Phoebe.

Princess is a senior female cat who lives up to her name, as she is kind of a diva. She is actually a very sweet older girl who would love a new, loving permanent home.

To adopt Phoebe, Princess or any other pet, visit the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington. They are open daily from noon to 5 p.m., closed Wednesday and Sunday.

« Previous

filed under: