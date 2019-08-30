Gov. Janet Mills is ignoring the voters of Maine who are opposed to the proposed transmission line from Canada to Massachusetts.
She supports killing babies in mothers’ wombs and ending the lives of people with health issues.
Where in God’s name is any sanctity of life in any of her proposals?
Maine voters should take a hard look before re-electing her for a second term; that is what elections are for.
Mills is a disgrace to anyone who has any sense of decency or morals.
Jim Benson, Livermore Falls
