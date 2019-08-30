100 years ago: 1919

George Bistany, proprietor of what was said to be the most pretentious show ever exhibited at a Maine fair, was at Lewiston Fairgrounds this morning looking over all of the midway with Secretary Wilson. He liked the arrangement of the grounds, he said and determined that what he will bring Lewiston next month will prove something more than a five-day sensation. There are 12 separate shows in the Bistany display, which he terms the “World of Mirth.” It is transported from city to city in 12 railroad cars and exhibits only at the biggest of the fairs and expositions. It will be at no other fair in Maine and comes here only in response to earnest personal solicitations.

50 years ago: 1969

Auburn Housing Director Harry W. Woodard said today “there is a misunderstanding concerning the rules and regulations of the Lake Auburn Towne House.” He said there are a lot of rumors flying concerning the housing for the elderly project. Woodard noted the biggest question has been the rules and regulations on guests. Guests may visit up to seven days and if they wish to stay over seven days, this fact must be reported to the Housing Authority. He said in most cases the request will be granted. The director said another big misunderstanding is the use of electric lights. He said the lights in the rooms are not turned out at any set time as the tenants pay for their own electricity and may use the same at their own discretion.

25 years ago: 1994

Members of the Central Maine Mothers of Multiples Club, a support group established for mothers who have twins, triplets or more, met at the Ground Round restaurant for their annual officer installation dinner. New officers for the ensuing year are president, Judi Neptune of Readfield; vice president, Jackie Castonguay of Livermore Falls, secretary, Cheryl Foss of Wales and treasurer, Sue Fournier of East Livermore. Speakers for the next year will cover such topics as sibling rivalry, women’s health issues, special education and ways to preserve those cherishable family pictures

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

