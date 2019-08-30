PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Marie Claire Germaine Zimmer, a.k.a. Claire G. Zimmer, 89, of Palm Harbor, Fla., formerly of Norway, Maine, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Suncoast Hospice North Pinellas, Palm Harbor, Fla. She was born in Lawrence, Mass., on Nov. 16, 1929, the daughter of Florent and Mathilda (St. Pierre) Cyr. She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Lawrence, Mass., and faithfully served our country in the U.S. Air Force. She married Glenn W. Zimmer on April 12, 1953. She later worked as a part-time secretary before beginning her family. After having a family, she worked at the rectory of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Upper Marlboro, Md. She was the past president of the Mother Seton Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus in Lanham, Md. She and Glenn moved to Norway in 1993, where she was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Church and an active member of the Heywood Club. She is survived by her sons: Derek Zimmer of Port Orchard, Wash.; Gary Zimmer of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; and Tracy Zimmer of Anchorage, Alaska; five grandchildren: Ben, Jeannette, Reid and Erin Zimmer, and Taylor Becker. She was predeceased by her husband, Glenn, on July 12, 2002; her daughter, Carol Kerns of Columbus, Ga.; her sisters Marcelle Cyr, Lucille Lehnert, Muriel Valliere and Alice Poulin; and her brothers, Paul, Roger, and Henry Cyr.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 11 a.m., at Pikes Hill Cemetery in Norway, Maine. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes, 45 Main St., South Paris, Maine. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

