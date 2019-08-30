LEWISTON – Gloria Marie Emery, 84, of Odd Fellows Home in Auburn, passed away Aug. 27, 2019, at St. Mary’s in Lewiston, after a short illness. She was born in Durham on Nov. 23, 1934. The daughter of the late Elmer and Alice Carr.

Gloria’s hobbies were quilting and collecting things and, boy, could she collect. She also loved to take pictures no matter where she was. But her favorite thing was collecting memories with good friends and loving family. Gloria loved to create any excuse to gather with friends and family. She loved to play practical jokes and pranks on people. She had a great sense of humor.

She leaves behind her four children, John Simard of Mechanic Falls, Linda Nadeau and David Simard of Massachusetts, Cindy Moher of Nashua, N.H.; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gladys Butler of Topsham, Patricia Coy and her husband, Stanley, of Auburn; and one brother, Edward Carr of Auburn, and her large extend family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Reginald Emery, and one daughter, Kathy LaBrecque.

She will be sadly miss by so many people.

Graveside committal prayers will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner St., Auburn. Family and friends are invited to visit before the committal beginning at 11 a.m., at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, 784-4023.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

