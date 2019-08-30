MECHANIC FALLS – Rachel A. Colon, 64, of Mechanic Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 25, 2019, with her family by her side.

Rachel was born in Lewiston, on Dec. 11, 1954, to her beloved mother, Marguerite Beaulieu.

Rachel was a loving mother to her six children: Angel, Bernadette, Francoise, Roberto, Angelica and Christina.

Rachel was an employee for the Lewiston Police Department as a court officer for 32 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, gardening and dancing with her fiancé, Kendall Wallace Sr.

Rachel is survived by her six children, 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and 10 siblings.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s hospital and Dana Farber Cancer Institute for the excellent care given to Rachel.

Thank you to her friends and coworkers at the Lewiston Police Department for your ongoing support throughout her illness.

A private family service will be held.

« Previous

Next »