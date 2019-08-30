NEW GLOUCESTER – Willard H. Waterman, 90, of New Gloucester, Maine, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

He was born in New Gloucester, Maine, on Oct. 1, 1928, the son of Herbert and Thirza Waterman.

He is survived by his son, Sterling Waterman and wife, Juanita, and daughters, Bethany Marshall and husband, Jim, Belinda Contas and husband, John, Nordica Danieli and husband, Rick, Kimberly Farquhar and husband, Gary, several grandchildren; great-grandchildren.

A special appreciation to Dan Gauvin, manager, at S G Thibault Funeral Home, Rumford, Maine, for such incredible care for our Dad. Thank you!

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

There will be a time of sharing memories at First Congregational-Christian Church, New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, at 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 21, followed by a gathering at the church vestry.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, Maine, 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to:

New Gloucester

Historical Society

P.O. Box 531

New Gloucester, ME 04260

