Charges

Lewiston

  • Chantal Peterson, 50, of 1130 Sabattus St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 9:15 a.m. Friday on Sabattus Street.

Androscoggin County

  • Dakota Madore, 22, of 139 Bonin Road, Monmouth, arrested by Maine State Police on a warrant charging robbery, 4 p.m. Friday on Route 202 in Greene.

Accidents

Auburn

  • Vehicles driven by Barbara-Ann Adams, 46, of Livermore, and Michelle L. Hawkins, 29, of Bridgton, collided at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday at Court and Goff streets. Hawkins’ 2018 Subaru and the 2009 Honda driven by Adams and owned by Chrome Custon of Jay were towed.
  • Vehicles driven by Christopher Campion, 26, of Auburn, and Bert A. Anderson, 84, of Oquossoc, collided at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday at Minot Avenue and Elm Street. Anderson’s 2018 Mercedes Benz was towed. Damage to the 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Campion and owned by Hartt Transportation of Sumter, North Carolina, was listed as functional.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
police logs
Related Stories
Latest Articles