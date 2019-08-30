Charges
Lewiston
- Chantal Peterson, 50, of 1130 Sabattus St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 9:15 a.m. Friday on Sabattus Street.
Androscoggin County
- Dakota Madore, 22, of 139 Bonin Road, Monmouth, arrested by Maine State Police on a warrant charging robbery, 4 p.m. Friday on Route 202 in Greene.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Barbara-Ann Adams, 46, of Livermore, and Michelle L. Hawkins, 29, of Bridgton, collided at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday at Court and Goff streets. Hawkins’ 2018 Subaru and the 2009 Honda driven by Adams and owned by Chrome Custon of Jay were towed.
- Vehicles driven by Christopher Campion, 26, of Auburn, and Bert A. Anderson, 84, of Oquossoc, collided at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday at Minot Avenue and Elm Street. Anderson’s 2018 Mercedes Benz was towed. Damage to the 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Campion and owned by Hartt Transportation of Sumter, North Carolina, was listed as functional.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
River Valley
Sewer rates likely to increase 20% in Canton
-
Sports
Red Sox pitching prospect Denyi Reyes finishes strong
-
Girls' Soccer
2019 girls soccer preview: For motivated Monmouth, the past is in the present
-
Girls' Soccer
2019 girls soccer preview capsules
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police confiscate pot plants in Auburn