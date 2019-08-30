DEAR SUN SPOTS: In June I took a bag of clothes to the consignment shop, Touch of Class in Farmington. A blue dress from Singapore, a gift from my son, was added to the bag by mistake. To whoever purchased it, if you would please return the dress to me, I will give you back your money. Please call me at 860-6313.

— Gloria, Dryden

ANSWER: I do hope you get the call you’re waiting for, Gloria. Something similar happened to me a few years ago and I was so upset to lose a well-loved dress that couldn’t be replaced. I never saw it again so I just have to hope that the person who bought the item from the shop is getting as much enjoyment from it as I did.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Lewiston High School Class of 1970 is holding it 50-year reunion Aug. 22, 2020, at the Franco Center.

The Reunion Committee would like help in finding the following classmates:

Rachel Bean Delea, George Corriveau, James Daniels, Irene Dumais Gagne, Doug Fortin, Patricia Johnson, Michael Joyner, Lee Michaud, Stephen Pelletier and Rene Violette.

If anyone knows the contact information for any of them, please contact Guy Langelier at [email protected] or 782-4425.

— Guy, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you want to make a difference in the lives of hospice patients facing the end-of-life, and their families? Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, a nonprofit organization, is looking for volunteers to join the hospice team, providing companionship to patients and respite for family members in the home, nursing home setting, and our Hospice House in Auburn. In the training you will learn about the history and philosophy of hospice, family dynamics, spirituality, communication, the adult disease process and other end-of-life issues.

We’re also looking for volunteers for some of our special programs that include our Veteran-to-Veteran program, Androscoggin Harmony Choir and our Complementary Therapy Program (Reiki, massage, pet therapy and cosmetology). If you have an interest in any of these areas, please give us a call.

Volunteers are needed in the Lewiston, Augusta, Norway, Bridgton, Rumford and Farmington areas. All that’s needed is a love for helping others, a commitment of one full year and the willingness to commit to two to four hours per week and the ability to attend the 21-hour hospice training.

Classes start in Rumford on Sept. 12 and again Oct. 2, in Farmington on Sept. 27, in Harrison on Oct. 10 and in Lewiston on Oct. 25. Part of the training will be online and 12 hours are in a class.

For more information and to register, contact Kathy Baillargeon, manager of volunteer resources, at 777-7740, ext. 1286, or e-mail Volunteer Resources at [email protected].

— Kathy, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I received many answers for the men’s clothing store I asked about and I’m so glad that many remembered it was Grant’s Clothing Store. I shopped a few times in that store for my husband, but I just couldn’t remember the name. Thank you to all who answered my question and thank you to Sun Spots.

— Marie, Lewiston

ANSWER: Marie’s question about the men’s clothing store on Lisbon St. back in the day (published Aug. 9) had a huge response. Sun Spots readers are the best!

