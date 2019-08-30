WINSLOW — Three people were arrested in Winslow Thursday night in a drug bust that uncovered more than 100 grams of fentanyl and $3,000 cash.

Joseph Romagno, 38, of Winslow, Kendu Watts, 21, of New York, N.Y. and Amanda Martinez, 20, of New York, N.Y. were all charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and are being held at the Kennebec County Jail after being unable to make bail. Romagno is also charged with violating conditions of release, unlawfully possessing scheduled drugs and using drug paraphernalia, according to Winslow Police Chief Shawn O’Leary.

O’Leary said that “officers observed items that were consistent with ongoing drug activity,” during a routine bail check of Romagno at his 17 Monument St. residence at approximately 10:13 p.m. Romagno was out on bail for drug-related charges, according to O’Leary. After a search warrant was issued and executed, officers found 134.3 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 grams of crack cocaine and $3,060 in cash. Watts and Martinez were also found in the apartment at the time.

“That particular area is very well known to us,” O’Leary said, adding that one of the observations that led officers to suspect drug activity was “a lot of vehicles coming or going.” O’Leary noted that Thursday’s incident is considered a source-level drug bust.

Winslow police were assisted by Waterville police and a K9 team from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Romagno is being held on $12,500 cash bail, Watts on $15,000 cash bail and Martinez on $10,000 cash bail. All three individuals are set to appear in Kennebec Superior Court on Oct. 29.

“This is a typical drug case that unfortunately people from out of state, particularly source cities like New York City, are coming to Maine to peddle their poison and unfortunately taking the lives of us Mainers,” O’Leary said. “We are in hopes that they will eventually get the idea to stay out of Maine.”

