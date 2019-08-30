WINTHROP — The 32nd Winthrop Sidewalk Arts Festival drew record crowds to the lakeside community. Sponsored by the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber, the festival featured a variety of artists, crafters, live music and gourmet food.

Several other community events were also held, including Bailey Public Library children’s activities, a Winthrop Rotary barbecue, church luncheons, lawn sales and an “All-Pie Dinner.”

A van der Brew corn hole tournament sponsored by the Winthrop Plays Outside organization also garnered 17 teams and raised $340, which will be used to buy recreational equipment for the town.

The Norcross Point summer concert series concluded the day’s activities with a performance by local band Sons of Be’s.

For more information on the chamber or its three annual events, which include the 4th of July Fireworks, the Sidewalk Arts Festival and the annual Holiday Parade, go to [email protected] or http://www.winthropchamber.org/.

