LOVELL — Formed as the inaugural act for the Bradley Backstage series at Fryeburg Academy’s Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center, the Bradley Jazz Collective is celebrating five years of creative collaboration.

For this year’s concert at the Lovell Brick Church for Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, some repertoire will be new to their local audience, and in honor of their anniversary, they’ll share some favorite arrangements from their time together.

Along with tunes by Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and Charlie Parker, the group will present a tribute to the recently departed Joao Gilberto. This Brazilian guitarist, composer and vocalist is credited with helping to shape and bring the bossa nova sound to the U.S., along with pianist and composer Antonio Carlos Jobim, vocalist Astrud Gilberto and saxophonist Stan Getz.

Recorded in 1964, they released their album “Getz/Gilberto.” In 1965, it became the first non-American album and one of the few jazz albums to receive a Grammy for Record of the Year.

Guests will be treated to creative interpretations of bossa nova classics, including a rapid-fire medley sung in Portuguese.

The September gathering of the Bradley Jazz Collective features musicians Craig Bryan, drummer, Bruce Marshall and the Nor’Easters; and Jonathan Sarty, singer-songwriter, Sounds Clever and the Valley Horns and the Smoke House Boys.

Al Hospers, has been a professional bass player for over 50 years. Hospers performs with a variety of bands in the Mt. Washington Valley.

Mike Sakash is a saxophone player, writer and arranger for the Portland Jazz Orchestra and Cold River Radio Show. He is chairman of the arts department at Fryeburg Academy.

Vocalist Mimi Rohlfing is the director of music at Fryeburg Academy and has sung jazz, classical and pop music from Capetown to Toronto and many European cities along the way.

Pianist Jed Wilson has played professionally since the age of 14, studied jazz at the New England Conservatory and has performed across North America with a variety of artists.

The performance is at the church on Christian Hill Road. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call 207-925-1500 or go to www.lovellbrickchurch.org.

