At the 50th anniversary of the Peace Corps in Washington, former volunteers attending the celebration were invited to their home state senators’ offices. We met with Susan Collins to discuss issues relevant to the Peace Corps.

It was a fascinating meeting, with Sen. Collins keenly aware of all the issues we wished to discuss.

During our conversation, we were a bit surprised by Sen. Collins’ depth of concern over the protection of single female volunteers from sexual predation. We became aware, not only of how deeply she cared but, more significantly, how well informed she was of the specifics. In fact, it was she who brought the topic into our discussion. It was obviously her greatest concern.

We came away from that meeting firmly believing that our senator had a far better handle on the issue than us and, further, was very deeply committed to the protection of women from sexual predators.

It is quite clear to us that the latest justice of the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, has the same negative attributes that Sen. Collins identified and expounded upon during our meeting in D.C. By his own admission, Kavanaugh has had a significant history of drunkenness, temper and predation.

We find it inconsistent with her concern about predatory violence toward women for her to remain supportive of continuing his position on the highest court.

We implore Sen. Collins to hold to her original moral convictions, repudiate her support for that Supreme Court justice and call for his retirement.

Earl Morse, Waterford

