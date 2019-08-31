Apple Valley

Wednesday, Aug. 30 Ladies League scramble results: Net — Jeanne Read/Grace Trainor/Jill Longstaff/Linda Mynahan 30; Putts — Jeanne Read/Grace Trainor/Jill Longstaff/Linda Mynahan 11; 50/50 — Doris Martin.

Fairlawn

Wednesday, Aug. 28 men’s league results: Gross — 1. Dan Briggs 36 2. Scott McCurdy 37 3. David Van Baars 39 3. Greg Emery 39 3. Tom Cyr 39; Net — 1. Greg Emery 30 2. Matt Ouellette 31 2. Dan Briggs 31 4. Rusty Cyr 33 4. Scott McCurdy 33 4. Tom Cyr 33 4. Tom Bosse 33 4. Tony Cyr 33 4. Brian Bilodeau 33; Pin: No. 8 — Greg Emery 15’6″.

Wednesday, Aug. 28 Senior League scramble results: 1. Dale Brown/Gene Keene/Rick Gardiner/Paul Spencer -11 2. Steve Bergeron/Marty Eyre/Mike Bell/Ron Cronin -10 3. Rick Grant/Dennis Fox/Len Winsky -8; Pins: No. 11 — 1. P.G. Cote 6′ 2. Gene Keene 8’8″ 3. Steve Bergeron 12′ No. 13 — 1. Bob Bolduc 12’5″ 2. Dale Brown 13’3″ 3. John Mathieu 14’6″.

Fox Ridge

Tuesday, Aug. 27 Blanchard Men’s League results: 1. Tracy Cloutier/Bob Washburn 187.5 2. Pete Provencher/Tim Dee 183 3. Joe Lariviere/Scott Laberge 177; Pin: No. 3 — Rick Dostie 9’2.5″ No. 5 — Spenser Perkins 17’6″; Skins — Tim Dee No. 3, Mike VanZandt No. 8.

Martindale

Tuesday, Aug. 27 MSGA Women’s results: Flight one — GROSS: Kristin Kannegieser 74; Ruby Haylock 76; Leslie Guenther 80; Cecily Whiting 81; Carrie Langevin 81; Kathi O’Grady 81; Jenny Pettinga 81; Micki Meggison 81; NET: Melissa Johnson 64; Catherine Keeley 68; Heidi Haylock 69; Mary Latini 70; Traci Beier 70; Flight two — GROSS: Sybil Davis 82; Kathy-Rae Emmi 85; Sherrie Coval-Goldsmith 88; Nancy Hart 88; NET:Peg Hillman 68; Linda MacNeil 68; Joy Eon 73; Neila Nelke 74; Carolyn Cianchette 74; Flight three — GROSS: Laura Lipman 89; Linda Barlow 94; Madolin Fogarty 94; Patty McDonald 95; Cathy VanReenen 95; Diane Herring 95 NET: Debbie Lalemand 71; Darlene Davison 71; Marlene Viger 71; Vicki Lindquist 72; Skins GROSS: Ruby Haylock, 15th ; Traci Beier, 10th ; Diana York, 11th ; Marsha Adams, 3rd ; Kim Lazenby, 5th ; Melissa Johnson, 7th; Erin Weimer, 8th ; Debbie Lalemand, 9th NET: Kathy-Rae Emmi, 1st; Maureen Lano, 12th ; Cathy VanReenen, 14th.

Aug. 24-25 Women’s Championship: Gross — Melissa Johnson 80-82—162; Net — Carol Burnham 73-70—143.

Sunday, Aug. 25 results: Green Tees: Gross — 1. Nate Gould 72 2. Scott Lever 80 2. Rocky Myers 80; Net — 1. Glenn Tracey 79-70 2. Nick Marchant 87-71; Skins: Gross — Kyle Bourassa No. 3 and No. 18, Mike Doucette No. 4, No. 10 and No. 13, Rocky Myers No. 6, Tom Skelton No. 7, Nate Gould No. 8, Steve Shugars No. 12; Net — Nick Marchant No. 5.

Saturday, Aug. 24 results: Individual: Green Tees (0-9 handicap): Gross — 1. Kyle Bourassa 69 2. Craig Chapman 71; Net — 1. Rocky Myers 70-66 2. Doug Craib 81-72; Green Tees (10+ handicap): Gross — Sam Evrard 80; Net — Marc Vachon 82-69; White Tees: Gross — Chip Morrison 78; Net — 1. Brian Walsh 85-65 1. Al Stasulis 91-65; Team: Fourball (best gross and best net) — 1. Vance Pearson/Jace Pearson/Craig Chapman/Hien Nguyen 131 2. Glenn Tracey/Hien Nguyen/Jake Doucette/Mike Doucette 134 3. Claude Heutz/Brian Walsh/Al Stauslis/Chip Morrison 135 3. Paul Robinson/Rocky Myers/Randall Doucette/Gary Caiani 135; Overall: Skins: Gross — Matt Ouellette No. 3, Rocky Myers No. 5 and No. 10, Vance Pearson No. 6, Gary Caiani No. 7, Mike Doucette No. 12, Kyle Bourassa No. 14, Scott Lever No. 15.

Friday, Aug. 23 Couples Scramble results: 1. Gary Caiani/Andrea Caiani/Brian Bilodeau/Karen Coulombe 30 1. Marc Gosselin/Jessica Marr/Zach Tyburski/Amanda Tyburski 30 1. Jason Ward/Kelsey Blanchette/Vance Pearson/Danielle Rock 30; Pins: No. 4: Men — Brian Bilodeau 16’9″ Women — Danielle Rock 16′.

Friday, Aug. 23 Individual Point Quota results: 1. Jim Helmkamp +4 2. Matt Greenleaf +3 3. Al Stasulis +1 3. Glenn Tracey +1 3. Doug Craib +1; Skins: Gross — Doug Craib No. 2, Jim Helmkamp No. 4 and No. 6, Matt Greenleaf No. 13, Verne Paradie No. 17; Net — Al Stasulis No. 8, Jim Ouellette No. 18.

Pine Acres

Monday Aug. 26 Seniors Scramble results: Flight one — Chuck Drinkwater/Bruce Parker/Lynn Polley/Jeanine Newcomb; Flight two — Jerry Laplante/Don Doyo/Dick Hines/Nancy Dube; Flight three — Ralch Leach/Howard Levesque/Pauline Quimby/Carolyn Robertson; Pin — Diane Doyon/Anita Morin; 50/50 — Irene Asselin/Howard Levesque.

Springbrook

On Wednesday, Aug. 28 Truman Libby of Leeds aced the 152-yard 13th hole. Witnesses included Aaron Burke, Kevin Baack, Don Garneau and Janice Libby.

Thursday, Aug. 29 Women’s League point quota results: First Flight — 1. Debbie Murphy +6 1. Rachel Newman +6 3.Claire Carpentier +4; Second Flight — 1. Linda Suzy Mynahan +5 2. Holly Cooper +4; Pins: No. 13 — Ashley Golden 11’10” No. 15 — Claire Carpentier 6’9.5″.

Wednesday, Aug. 28 blind results: Gross — John Gross/Dave Kus 75; Net — 1. Joe Mertzel/George Bickford 55 2. Norm Boulanger/Roger Maloney 58; Pins: No. 2 — Roger Maloney 31’1″ No. 8 — John Gross 31’6″ No. 13 — Denny McNeish 16’10” No. 15 — George Bickford 10’4″; Skins: Gross — Joe Mertzel No. 4, No. 12 and No. 18, Norm Boulanger No. 5, Paul Jackson No. 6 and No. 15, George Bickford No. 14, Roger Maloney No. 16; Net — John Murphy No. 1, Joe Mertzel No. 4 and No. 12, Norm Belanger No. 5, Paul Jackson No. 15, Roger Maloney No. 16.

Tuesday, Aug. 27 men’s twilight league results: First Flight — 1. Brandon Marcotte +10 2. Bob Kent +6 2. Tyler Tyburski +6; Second Flight — 1. Ray Roy +9.5 2. Mark Kent +6.5 3. Ken Carver +5.5; Third Flight — 1. Matt Sullivan +8 2. Jeff Kent +7 3. Dave Kus +6; Pins: No. 13: Black — Bob Kent 13’8″ Blue — Jeff Kent 15’1″; No. 15: Black — Brandon Marcotte 13’3″ Blue — Dave Kus 24’4″.

