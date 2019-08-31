100 years ago: 1919

The Horticultural Society of Lewiston and Auburn is now holding its annual show in Auburn Hall and it is a fine showing that has been made. This is the sixth year of its existence and each show has been an improvement on all the preceding ones. Never has there been a more fascinating sight than at this time and it deserves patronage from all. The people of these the officials of this society have labored long and hard to bring its success. The officers may be named as follows: president, the Rev. George McKinney; vice-president, Miss Mary E. Robinson; secretary, Mrs. Gorge A. Whitney; and treasurer, Charles F. Goss.

50 years ago: 1969

The swimming and wading pools at Kennedy Park and Lincoln Street will close for the season after this Saturday, following a very successful 11-week-long program which included instruction for both children and adults free swim period, and a number of special events. Director of Recreation William Milliken says work will begin immediately to make minor improvements at Kennedy Park pool and that plans are now being formulated to bring about a number of major improvements at both pools before the 1970 season.

25 years ago: 1994

Reacting to the Auburn Schools Committee’s decision two weeks ago to stop tuition students from their towns, more than 100 Mechanic Falls. Minot and Poland’s residents pleaded with their school committees Thursday night, asking them to set aside their differences and work together to build an area high school. °All you are doing is arguing. I wish you guys would get together and build a high school. Please work together,” begged Edward Little High School student Barbara Godfrey of Poland, her voice trembling with emotion. Godfrey had listened as Union 28 school superintendent Robert Wall explained that Auburn’s vote to end the longstanding agreement to educate secondary students from the three towns, effective at the end of the 1995-96 school year, put extreme pressure on all three towns. in terms of time and space, to and alternative facilities for their 400-plus high school students. Realizing that any long-term relationship with Auburn had ended, Mechanic Falls school committee members unanimously supported establishing a community school district for the three towns and wanted to know where Minot and Poland stood on the matter.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: