HALLOWELL — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Maine will offer “Learning the Warning Signs of Teenage Substance Misuse,” happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at 52 Water St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to take a hands-on tour of a mock teenage bedroom, where potential signs of substance misuse will be hidden. Experts will be on hand to guide attendees through the trailer, educating participants about warning signs and potential areas of concern and answer questions.

The event is in partnership with the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Maine, the Hallowell Police Department, the Augusta Police Department and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Through support, education and advocacy NAMI Maine is dedicated to building better lives for the one in four Mainers who are affected by mental illness. The Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Maine is an alliance of organizations elevating programs that have a real impact on Maine’s opioid crisis.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Jenna at 207-907-0303.

« Previous

filed under: