Androscoggin County

• Corey Hall, 35, of Turner, on an outstanding warrant, 6:30 p.m. Friday on County Road in Turner.

• Kevin Whitten, 43, of Lisbon Falls, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 7:30 p.m. Friday on Lisbon Street in Lisbon.

• Jeffrey Dolloff, 62, of Lisbon Falls, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and violating conditions of release and an outstanding warrant for violation of bail, 8:27 p.m. Friday on Main Street in Lisbon Falls.

• Allen Larson, 27, of South Paris, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10:51 p.m. Friday on Pleasant Street in Mechanic Falls.

• Chelsea Kimball, 21, of South Paris, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and violating conditions of release, 10:58 p.m. Friday on Pleasant Street in Mechanic Falls.

• Derick McGinty, 41, of Livermore, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:17 a.m. Saturday on Church Street in Livermore Falls.

• Michael Veilleux, 38, of Litchfield, on charges of gross sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor, 11:10 a.m. Saturday at 210 Randall Rd.

Lewiston

• Tiffany Morin, 31, of Lisbon, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 4:45 a.m. Saturday at 25 Pine St.

• Matthew Brissette, 31, of Lewiston, on a charge of indecent exposure, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 149 College St.

