I read with concern and regret the story on the front page of the newspaper (Aug. 21) touting President Donald Trump’s fulfillment of the religious right’s “wish list.”

It has taken so many years for women to have the right to make decisions about their bodies. It has taken even more years for the LGBTQ community to be treated as equals.

As if that wasn’t worrisome enough, I opened my computer to find Trump referring to himself as “the chosen one.”

Isn’t anyone else afraid of what he is doing to the nation’s democracy? Hitler did not take power by force. He used insidious messages to take away all rights, i.e., the power of the press.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that Trump is destroying America’s democracy by dribs and drabs. He uses a steady regimen of fear and lies. It is documented that the man has now told more than 12,000 lies, yet people continue to believe him.

Government in a democracy is “of the people, by the people, for the people.” Is anyone listening?

To paraphrase Stephen King, “Are the next things armbands?”

Virginia Starbird, Leeds

