STRONG — A New Vineyard woman was taken to the hospital Saturday after a tractor she was riding flipped over on top of her.

Hannah Webber, 29, was driving south on Strong Road on the tractor when she attempted to lower a boom lever, according to Sgt. Brad Scovil of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

“There was a hay fork on the front of the tractor, and at some point, while lowering the boom lever, the fork speared into the road in front of her,” Scovil said.

“It caused the tractor to come to an abrupt stop, causing her to be flung forward over the steering wheel.”

Scovil said the tractor rolled over Webber and continued along the road before coming to rest in a ditch.

An off-duty police officer who lives less than a half-mile away from the scene was the first to respond, Scovil said.

Webber was taken to a nearby hospital with multiple broken bones and fractures.

[email protected]

« Previous

filed under: