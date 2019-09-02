RUMFORD — One of the most exciting up and coming bands on the Celtic music circuit will makeg several appearances in Maine, including 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, as part of the Celtic Cabaret Music Series.

Connla has been labeled as the hottest new group out of Northern Ireland (Chicago Irish American News). Phill McIntyre of New England Celtic Arts said, “They made quite a splash at one of the largest Celtic Music Events in the U.S., the Milwaukee Irish Fest. I’m looking forward to having them in Maine at 49 Franklin’s Celtic Cabaret, Old South Church in Farmington and as part of the Calais Celtic Concert Series in Calais.”

Their sensitive and innovative arrangements of traditional and modern folk songs and tunes have helped them create a sound which is identifiable as Connla.

Hailing from the cities of Armagh and Derry, the band, is made up of Ciara McCafferty, vocals; Ciaran Carlin, flute/whistles; Paul Starrett, guitar; Emer Mallon, harp; and Conor Mallon, Uilleann pipes/whistles.

The group is a full mix of musical knowledge, training and performance experience unheard of in a group this young. All are close friends and/or family who go way back together in the northern musical scene. Each has won several performance awards. The resulting music is satisfyingly complex, yet directly and easily accessible. This is that rare group that is musically attractive to the experienced trad purist, as well as the music fan who knows nothing of the music. There is the mix in all of their music of great lift to the music and deep insights in the songs, all coupled with top musicianship and taste.

Enter 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater at the right side of the building and go to the upper back parking lot. Tickets for the Sept. 6 concert are $20 on the day of show, but special $15 advanced tickets can be purchased downtown Rumford at Bartash’s and All That Jazz on Congress Street or online at www.49franklin.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. for cash-only pub menu and cash bar.

« Previous

filed under: