LEWISTON – Dylan Arthur Belanger died on August 29, 2019 in Lewiston, after a courageous lifelong battle with muscular dystrophy. He was born in Lewiston on Dec. 19, 1993, the son of Roland R. and Tina M. Belanger. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 2012. He obtained two degrees from Central Maine Community College.
He loved hunting, fishing, family, and friends. He spent many hours hunting and fishing with his brothers, Nathan and Tyler, his favorite nephew, Keegan, and cousin, Brady, especially hunting on his great-uncle Charlie’s land. He was a smart and charming man who exuded positiveness. He exceeded all expectations. He always battled and persevered with a smile.
He is survived by his parents, Roland R. and Tina M. Belanger of Lewiston; brother, Nathan R. Belanger of Lewiston, his sister-in-law, Hannah Vogel of Lewiston; and his only nephew, Keegan; paternal grandfather, Robert R. Belanger of Lewiston, and paternal grandmother Louise Snyder of Auburn; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Tyler.
A special thank-you to the friends and family who have reached out to the family during this difficult time.
You are invited to share your condolences with the Belanger family at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street, Lewiston on Tuesday, September 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a memorial service. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 1327 Sabattus Street, Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Funeral Alternatives 25 Tampa St., Lewiston. www.funeralalternatives.net
