LEWISTON — Police released no new information Monday on a shooting and a stabbing involving two men on Lisbon Street late Sunday afternoon.
The incident took place at 4 p.m. in front of the Hartley Block, sending both men to local hospitals, Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre said.
Details, including the men’s identities and the circumstances under which they were injured, were not being released as detectives and officers with the Lewiston Police Department and Maine State Police continued their investigation Monday.
