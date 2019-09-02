Androscoggin County
• Laurent Ngirakamaro, 35, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication with one prior conviction, 12:55 a.m. Monday on Route 196 on Lisbon.
• Chelsea Vattes, 27, of Lewiston, on charges of operating after suspension, violating conditions of release, operating with suspended registration, 3:53 p.m. Monday on Lisbon Street in Lewiston.
Lewiston
• Stephen Jenkins, 40, of New York, New York, on a charge of fugitive from justice, 1:35 a.m. Monday at 119 Horton St.
