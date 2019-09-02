Two people who had just left the annual Windsor Fair were killed Sunday night when the pickup truck they were in veered off Route 32 and rolled over, police said.

Killed in the crash were the driver, Seth Labreck, 35, of South China, and his passenger, 38-year-old Jennifer Hood, of Winslow, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for Maine State Police, in a news release Monday morning.

Labreck lost control of the pickup truck on a curve in the road around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, and the vehicle slammed into a utility pole before rolling over and stopping on its roof, state police said. The crash happened near the Windsor Veterinary Clinic off Route 32, which is about 3 miles north of the fairgrounds.

State police said Labreck, who had been drinking alcohol and was speeding at the time of the crash, was not wearing his seat belt and was thrown from the truck. Hood was wearing her seat belt, but also died at the scene.

Dennis Strout, an assistant chief with the Windsor Fire Department, said that stretch of Route 32, which is also known as Ridge Road, has not been the site of many accidents. He described it as a wooded area, where the speed limit is 45 mph.

Strout said the truck struck a number of trees.

Windsor Fire and Rescue, the Augusta Fire Department, Delta ambulance and Central Maine Power Company also responded to the crash, according to state police.

« Previous

filed under: