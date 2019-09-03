AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College, 1250 Turner St., Auburn, will offer a one-session course on Tax Free Retirement from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

Participants will examine how to establish tax-free money for their future retirement, including through a Roth IRA and life insurance. They will explore the differences between these options, how to determine which might be more advantageous and how to move forward in earning tax-free dollars in retirement.

The cost of the class is $20 and includes all instructional materials. Deadline for registration is Sept. 12.

For more information or to register, contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected], or visit: www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment.

