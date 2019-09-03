Men’s soccer

BATES 2, UMF 0

Myles Guerrier scored in the first half and Owen Keleher in the second half to lead the Bates (1-0) men’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over the UMF Beavers (0-2) in Farmington.

Guerrier received the ball inside the box on a cross from Peder Bakken and fired a shot from left to right that found the back of the net 28 minutes into the game. Ciaran Bardong grabbed the ball at half wide right nine minutes into the second half and drove at the defense, finding a cutting Keleher to slot the ball past the keeper.

Women’s soccer

BATES 1, MMA 0

Adelaide Armah’s goal midway through the first half accounted for all the scoring as Bates (1-0) slipped past Maine Maritime Academy (0-2) in a 1-0 women’s soccer victory in Castine.

So Kim assisted on the goal.

Katherine Nuckols earned the win with three saves in net for the Bobcats. MMA’s Emily Conway stopped six shots before Bess MacArthur added a final save on the only shot she faced during 15 minutes of play.

