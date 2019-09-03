LEWISTON — The documentary “Scattering CJ” has a premiere date.

The hourlong film will debut at the Camden International Film Festival at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, with a Q&A to follow. A festival representative said ticket sales show “Scattering CJ” is already one of the most popular films slated for that long weekend.

The documentary by Spark Media tells the story of the Twomey family of Auburn following the suicide of 20-year-old C.J. Twomey. His mother, Hallie Twomey, made international headlines with her heart-wrenching Facebook plea for people to help scatter his ashes, her attempt to give her son the journey he never got. Almost six years later, more than 22,000 people have volunteered and small packets of C.J.’s ashes have been scattered in 1,100 locations all over the world.

“Scattering CJ” will be shown at the Camden Opera House. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online through the Camden International Film Festival’s website.

Tickets may also be purchased at the door, but the film is so popular, a festival representative said, that it may sell out before showtime.

Following the film and Q&A, Spark Media and the American Association of Suicidology will present a Mental Health Awareness Boot Camp, the first held at a film festival. The 45-minute session will focus on stress, the threshold for getting mental health help personally or for a loved one and the resources available for a looming mental health crisis.

The boot camp will begin at 3:15 p.m. at the Camden Opera House. The session is free, but space is limited and registration is required.

For more information or to register, email [email protected] or go to scatteringcjfilm.com.

filed under: