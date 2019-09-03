LISBON — The town will soon be accepting applications for economic development director, a role many residents and business owners said is central to the continuing revitalization of the town.

The Town Council heard Tuesday night from several people who described the qualities they would like to see in the next director. Business owners and members of the town development, planning, recreation and school committees came to the meeting prepared to suggest key qualifications.

Many expressed the need to have someone who could write winning grant applications because much of the money available for development projects have come from state and federal grants. Other key aspects of the position include trying to attract new businesses and promoting and supporting existing businesses.

They also emphasized the need to maintain the momentum of development that the town has undergone in recent years that is making Lisbon an increasingly vibrant, attractive place to live.

The council earlier recognized the positive contribution of outgoing Economic Development Director Tracey Steuber.

The council will next finalize an updated job description for the position.

In other business, the council approved the purchase of two new Ford Interceptor police cruisers requested by the Police Department. The department will also purchase a new taser and new less-lethal rounds of ammunition. The so-called sock rounds are a bean bag-type of ammunition meant to disable a dangerous person.

Police Chief Marc Hagan said the department has seen an uptick in incidents involving people in mental crisis, and the use of such ammunition is preferable in such situations.

The council also approved the first reading of two bond proposals to pay for a new road and a new water infrastructure.

The Nov. 5 referendum will seek voter approval for a $1.5 million road bond for the reconstruction of Pinewoods Road from Spruce Street to Cotton Road. The total reconstruction is necessary because of heavy equipment carrying loads from a pit.

The second bond is for $6 million to replace all water department infrastructure including mains, taps, services, curbs, valves and hydrants on and around Route 125. Some of the infrastructure is from around 1898.

The town has had 13 water main breaks in the past 12 months, according to Water Department Superintendent William Alexander.

Ongoing attempts to repair a failure in one part of the system have led to additional failures in adjacent parts, leading to the decision to completely update the infrastructure.

Details of the requested bonds are available on the town website.

« Previous

filed under: