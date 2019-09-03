MEXICO — Oxford Federal Credit Union was recently named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine.

The credit union has won the award each year they have participated since 2007.

The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management — Maine State Council and Best Companies Group. It was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 100 companies in three sizes: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250+ U.S. employees).

