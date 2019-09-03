Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Lorik Morgan, 28, of Gorham, on a charge of disorderly conduct, Monday on East Avenue in Lewiston.

• Jennifer Morse, 30, of Durham, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, Monday on Route 136 in Auburn.

• Michael Sargent, 52, of Livermore, on charges of violating protection from abuse order and violating conditions of release, Tuesday on Union Street in Auburn.

Auburn

• David Glenn, 42, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10:38 a.m. Tuesday at the Androscoggin County Jail.

Lewiston

• William Sutton, 19, transient, on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and violation of bail conditions, 9:21 a.m. Tuesday at 96 Birch St.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by Joan M. Thibodeau, 90, of Lewiston and Faith E. Riddick, 18, of Rumford collided at 12:43 p.m. Thursday on Turner Street. The 2006 Hyundai owned by Thibodeau received functional damage and the 2002 Volkswagen driven by Riddick and owned by Thomas J. Riddick of Rumford received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Roland M. Bussiere, 34, of Lisbon was struck in the back by a 2000 Subaru whose driver left the scene at 2:54 p.m. Thursday on Washington Street. The 2010 Chevrolet owned by Bussiere received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Hannah B. Smith, 16, of Auburn struck the back of a stopped vehicle driven by Anna S. Leblanc, 17, of Auburn at 7:24 p.m. Thursday on Harris Street. The 2013 Honda driven by Smith and owned by Tanya Smith of Auburn received functional damage and the 2009 Subaru driven by Leblanc and owned by Stephen R. Leblanc of Auburn received minor damage.

• Lisa Millwood, 55, of Auburn struck a pole while making a left turn into the Walmart parking lot at 8:14 a.m. Friday. The 2015 Jeep owned by Millwood was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Harris L. Bradeen, 77, of Turner struck the front of a parked vehicle occupied by Ralph Noel, 80, of Auburn at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the Varney Agency parking lot on Center Street. The 2014 Honda driven by Bradeen and owned by Jean Bradeen of Turner received functional damage and the 2017 Dodge driven by Noel and owned by Budget Document Technology of Lewiston received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Cole Lamasters, 18, of Auburn struck the back of a stopped vehicle driven by Autumn P. Calciano, 20, of Bridgton at 2:09 a.m. Saturday on Turner Street. The 2004 Ford driven by Lamasters and owned by Dylan Messer of Lewiston received functional damage and the 2006 Pontiac driven by Calciano and owned by Ashley R. Duke of Rumford was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Wasisua K. Soares, 39, of Lewiston struck the front of an unoccupied vehicle owned by John D. Vancil, 47, of Auburn at 9:35 a.m. Saturday in the Walmart parking lot. The 2007 GMC driven by Soares and owned by Bernardo Boyima of Lewiston received functional damage and Vancil’s 2016 Dodge was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Levite A. Dubois, 63, of Poland and Micaela Holland, 30, of Lewiston collided at 9:45 a.m. Saturday on Lewiston Junction Road. The 2001 Honda driven by Dubois and owned by Mary E. Dubois of Poland received functional damage and the 2016 Subaru owned by Holland received minor damage.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Thomas P. Bisson, 52, of Turner struck the back of a stopped vehicle driven by Lawrence Bilodeau, 73, of Lewiston at 7:15 a.m. Thursday on Main Street. The 2011 Ford driven by Bisson and owned by Uhaul in Auburn was towed and the 2014 Dodge owned by Bilodeau received functional damage.

• Brooke E. Hesketh, 31, of Buckfield struck an unoccupied vehicle owned by Kendra M. Boulay of Greene at 11:24 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on Main Street. The 2011 Nissan owned by Hesketh received no damage and Boulay’s 2019 GMC received functional damage.

