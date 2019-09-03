Amy Dieterich, an attorney with Skelton Taintor & Abbott, will present at a Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce seminar titled “Family Medical Leave — What You Need to Know.”

The seminar will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Chamber, 415 Lisbon St., Lewiston. This presentation will provide guidance for employers on common issues and questions that arise when an employee needs time out of work due to illness.

The program is part of the chamber’s Professional Development Series, for which the chamber charges a registration fee of $25 for members and $50 for nonmembers. To register, contact the chamber at 207-783-2249, or register online at: www.lametrochamber.com.

Dieterich’s practice areas at Skelton Taintor & Abbott include employment law, family law, commercial litigation, municipal law and appeals. She was selected for inclusion in 2017, 2018, and 2019 New England Rising Stars in the category of business litigation.

