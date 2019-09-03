MONMOUTH — Lewiston State Farm agent Lisa Laliberte recently presented the Monmouth Fire Department with Canary home monitoring devices during National Night Out.

The device alerts the user to monitor motion, air quality and temperature changes through the use of an app.

State Farm and Canary created the Protect the Protectors campaign to provide access to technology for public servants to stay connected while protecting their communities. Since the launch of the campaign in December 2015, nearly 20,000 Canary home monitoring devices have been donated by State Farm and Canary to first responders across the country.

« Previous

filed under: