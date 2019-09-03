TURNER – The Board of Selectmen voted Tuesday night to set the property tax rate at $18 per $1,000 of assessed value for 2019-20.

The 25-cent increase means a $25 tax in crease on property valued at $100,000.

Town Manager Kurt Schaub recommended a tax rate of $18.05 to increase the fund balance, which is used to pay operating expenses for two to three months, if needed.

Schaub said there is enough money now to cover more than two months.

“Either way, we’ll still be safe and be able to run,” Selectman Steve Maheu said.

Schaub said residents should start receiving their tax bills next week.

“I am far more confident in this tax commitment than I have been in the past few years,” Schaub said.

In other matters, representatives of the North Turner Union Presbyterian Church discussed the recent condemnation of the GAR Hall at 29 Howes Corner Road. The church uses it for several dinners every year.

The representatives asked if they could use it for their next dinner in October. The board voted down the request.

The hall reportedly does not qualify for property insurance and will not have liability insurance after December.

The board asked if the church would be interested in buying and repairing the building. Representatives said probably not due to the anticipated cost of repairs.

Architectural engineer Thomas Perkins told Schaub repairs could cost at least $200,000.

Board of Selectmen Chairman Kurt Youland said the board is still considering what to do with the building. He suggested the church book the Boofy Quimby Memorial Center, which is free for local nonprofit organizations.

« Previous

filed under: