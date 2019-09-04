Legion

BUCKFIELD — Buckfield American Legion is seeking local veterans to join the post at no cost. The Post will pay the first year dues for those interested in becoming a member to learn what the Legion is all about. A magazine and free insurance are part of the package. FMI call Jim Lowell, commander, at 890-4350 or Gloria Hall, adjutant, 336-2385, or come to a meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.

Nature Club

OXFORD — The Twin Town Nature Club will visits Popham State Park on Monday, September 9. Meet at 9 a.m. in the south side near Rte. 26 parking lot at Walmart in Oxford to car pool to the beach.

Everyone is welcome to come and should bring a picnic lunch.

For more information, call John at 539-2902.

Pickwick Club

AUBURN — The Pickwick Club, Maine’s Dickens and other Victorians reading and discussion group, will meet from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, at the Auburn Public Library, our kind sponsor, to discuss Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” Chapters 1-31. The club is certainly hoping for and expecting a good turnout for our next two sessions, featuring Dickens’ own favorite, as well as many of his public’s favorite, “David Copperfield.” Members, please pass along the word to any you know who might be interested. FMI call Joanne at 583-6957 or Alexis at 779-8979.

