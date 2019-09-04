I loved the opinion page cartoon (Aug. 8) depicting the little demon with wings and barbed tail in the gun shop with the gun in his hands and the clerk calling 911.
The cartoonist finally labeled the person “EVIL” instead of the inanimate object he is holding.
It is the person, not the tool, that does the damage. If one tool won’t work, they will find another.
Craig MacMillan, Greene
