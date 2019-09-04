- Naomi L. Haines, 48, New Vineyard, warrant unpaid fines/fees, Aug. 26, released on payment plan, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Alexander S. Meader, 27, Winthrop, two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, warrant violation condition of release, Aug. 26, Farmington Police Department.
- Theodore F. Ellis, 48, Castine, operating under the influence, Aug. 26, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Cory James Bellefeuille, 38, New Sharon, domestic violence assault-prior, domestic violence terrorizing-prior, two warrants unpaid fines/fees, Aug. 27, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Thomas A. Valeriani, 24, Wilton, operating after suspension, Aug. 27, Farmington Police Department.
- Joshua E. Jalbert, 31, Farmington, warrant unpaid fine, Aug. 28, released on payment plan, Farmington Police Department.
- Seth E. Gordon, 23, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Aug. 28, $100 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Andreanna M. Munson, 32, Eagle Lake, warrant probation revocation, warrant burglary, two warrants theft by unauthorized taking and transfer, warrant possession of firearm by prohibited person, Aug. 28, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
- Brent A. Freve, 25, Lewiston, violation condition of release, violation of protection order, Aug. 29, Farmington Police Department.
- Derek S. Campbell, 33, Wilton, aggravated assault, violation condition of release, probation hold, Aug. 29, Wilton Police Department.
- Carrie T. Masse, 36, Temple, operating under the influence, operating after suspension, Aug. 30, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- James V. James, 58, Avon, operating under the influence, Aug. 30, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Philip C. Hutchins, 35, Farmington, violation condition of release, Aug. 30, Maine State Police.
- Jesse S. Leclair, 20, Mount Vernon, warrant failure to appear, warrant probation hold, Aug. 31, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Gregory J. Williams, 66, Farmington, operating under the influence, Aug. 31, $250 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Johnathan D. Leblanc, 29, Bennington, New Hampshire, operating under the influence, Sept. 1, $250 cash bail, Maine State Police.
- Benjamin E. St. Pierre, 40, Jay, operating under the influence, Sept. 1, $500 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Charles L. Green Jr., 48, Dixfield, operating under the influence-prior, Sept. 1, $500 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Lori A. Hilderbran, 46, Jay, domestic violence aggravated assault, Sept. 3, Jay Police Department.
- Taylor J. Calpaldi, 26, Wilton, operating under the influence, Sept. 3, $100 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Linda J. Gagne, 73, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Sept. 3, Farmington Police Department.
