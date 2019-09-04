BRIDGTON — Those who love to sing are invited to join members of the Lake Region Community Chorus winter session.

The group is made up of about 55 members from 14 towns in the Lake Region. Members are looking forward to starting the 13th season of rehearsing and performing. The first rehearsal will be held Monday, Sept. 9, in Twitchell Chapel, Bridgton Academy, North Bridgton.

The LRCC conducting team is made up of Jan Jukkola, Susan Stockwell and Dan Allen. Carolyn Stanhope and Sara-Sue Schreiber will accompany the chorus. Altos, tenors and basses are needed, but sopranos are needed to balance out the sound. Auditions are not required. The programs are made up of a variety of pieces from many musical genres and styles.

Rehearsals are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 9, and there is a $25 registration fee that helps cover the cost of the music. The chorus will also register members on Sept. 16. There is a two-week trial period if needed. Concerts are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

Contact Jan Jukkola for more information at [email protected] or 207-647-2584.

