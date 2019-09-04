LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of sexually assaulting a young boy in April.
Kenneth Ward, 74, of 99 Leeds Road, was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury Wednesday on a single count of gross sexual assault. He was arrested by Livermore Falls police in late June.
Ward was charged after a family member reported the assault of a boy under age 12 in Livermore Falls, police said.
A conviction on a gross sexual assault charge is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
