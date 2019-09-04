JAY — Community Concepts, Inc.’s Head Start program is adding a classroom in the Riley Early Learning Center in South Paris and the Jay Early Learning Center in Jay.

Children ages 6 weeks to nearly 3 years old can attend the Head Start program and childcare is available before and after the Head Start Program hours. The centers use an evidence-based curriculum for all children and the staff to child ratio is 2:8. The centers are open 6:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Families are eligible for the Head Start service if they meet income guidelines. If you’re not sure you’d qualify, contact Kayla Brown, Head Start Enrollment Coordinator at 207-739-6536. The centers can accept both childcare subsidies and private pay for the childcare hours.

