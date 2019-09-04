LEWISTON – Mary D. Stevens-Jellison, 74, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, in Auburn.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 11 a.m., at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to

St. Mary’s Residences

100 Campus Drive

Lewiston, Maine 04240

