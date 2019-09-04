LEWISTON – Mary D. Stevens-Jellison, 74, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, in Auburn.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 11 a.m., at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to
St. Mary’s Residences
100 Campus Drive
Lewiston, Maine 04240
