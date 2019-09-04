AUBURN – Ramona Smith, 83, of Auburn passed away peacefully after a brief illness at CMMC on Friday August 30, 2019. Born in Lewiston on Dec. 9, 1935, the daughter of Alfred and Lucile Leber, and wife of the late Russell Smith.

She worked for the telephone company for many years as well as the secretary at Lewiston Raceway. She was involved in and enjoyed harness racing for many years, owning and training race horses until 2018. She was very active, living in and maintaining her childhood home as well as working with her horses. Her family was most important to her, spending lots of time with her daughter Donna and her grandson Dane and his children.

She is survived by her daughter Donna Smith of Old Orchard Beach; her grandson Dane Krauth and his wife Jamie; and three great-grandchildren, Ashton, Kylie and Marieanne Krauth all of Leeds.

A private remembrance will be held for family and friends on Sunday, September 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 517 Bishop Hill Road, Leeds. Internment will be at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta Maine. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

