5:30 Workshop – Capital Improvement -Roads
September 5, 2019
6:00 PM
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER and FLAG SALUTE
Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.
ACTION ON MINUTES
Action on minutes dated August 15, 2019, and August 29th, 2019.
ADJUSTMENTS TO AGENDA –
PUBLIC COMMENTS – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record
OLD BUSINESS
Discussion on the use of white bags at the transfer station and/or sale of clear bags.
NEW BUSINESS
Marcia Matuska reporting on milfoil in Thompson Lake.
To set the mil rate for the 2020 Tax Commitment.
To approve a rate increase to the North End Sewer rate.
To waive the bid process on grinding the Station Road.
To award the bid for the Welchville Dam water level study to ____________ for the bid amount of _____________.
Main-Land $27,650.00
Acheron Engineering $10,175.00
EA Engineering $18,997.00
VHB $8,960.00
Normandeau Assoc. $17,946.00
Discussion on the use of Town-owned vehicles and review of the Motor Vehicle Safety Policy 2017-15
To approve the attached fiscal 2019 account balances to carry forward to the fiscal 2020 year.
To accept a donation of $100.00 from Butch and Lauren Asselin towards 85-01-85-77 Rec Fund.
Discussion on allocation of Casino revenues.
TOWN MANAGER’S REPORT
SELECTMEN ITEMS
SIGN WARRANTS 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, and 33
ADJOURNMENT
