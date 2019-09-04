5:30 Workshop – Capital Improvement -Roads

September 5, 2019

6:00 PM

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER and FLAG SALUTE

Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.

ACTION ON MINUTES

Action on minutes dated August 15, 2019, and August 29th, 2019.

ADJUSTMENTS TO AGENDA –

PUBLIC COMMENTS – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record

OLD BUSINESS

Discussion on the use of white bags at the transfer station and/or sale of clear bags.

NEW BUSINESS

Marcia Matuska reporting on milfoil in Thompson Lake.

To set the mil rate for the 2020 Tax Commitment.

To approve a rate increase to the North End Sewer rate.

To waive the bid process on grinding the Station Road.

To award the bid for the Welchville Dam water level study to ____________ for the bid amount of _____________.

Main-Land $27,650.00

Acheron Engineering $10,175.00

EA Engineering $18,997.00

VHB $8,960.00

Normandeau Assoc. $17,946.00

Discussion on the use of Town-owned vehicles and review of the Motor Vehicle Safety Policy 2017-15

To approve the attached fiscal 2019 account balances to carry forward to the fiscal 2020 year.

To accept a donation of $100.00 from Butch and Lauren Asselin towards 85-01-85-77 Rec Fund.

Discussion on allocation of Casino revenues.

TOWN MANAGER’S REPORT

SELECTMEN ITEMS

SIGN WARRANTS 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, and 33

ADJOURNMENT

