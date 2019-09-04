Sam Salvati, a well-known blacksmith from Maryland, shows students at the New England School of Metalwork in Auburn on Wednesday how to use an industrial belt grinder to sharpen and fine-tune the blade of a gladius, the primary sword of ancient Roman foot soldiers. Each student starts with a block of steel they heat and pound into shape before grinding it into the finished product. The nonprofit educational facility is devoted to promoting and strengthening metalworking skills. For more information on classes and workshops visit www.newenglandschoolofmetalwork.com. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
