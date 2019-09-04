Lewiston
- Dovon Drake, 53, listed as transient, on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 3:10 p.m. Wednesday on Holland Street.
- Peter Bean, 37, of 386 Main St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at 118 Spring St.
- Tamara Bullock, 36, of Milford, on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at the police station.
- Damian Kelley, 28, of 13 Young Drive, Leeds, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 11:48 p.m. Tuesday at 733 Lisbon St.
- Caitlin Delaney, 25, of 213 Oak St., on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1:58 a.m. Wednesday at 254 Sabattus St.
Auburn
- Joseph Provencher, 20, of 412 Knox St., Rumford, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 4:21 a.m. Wednesday on Washington Street.
- Jonathan Bolorin, 23, of 107 Broad St., on a charge of domestic assault, 10:46 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Rachel Demings, 37, of 117 Fairmount Ave., Lewiston, on a charge of domestic assault, 1:49 a.m. Wednesday on Oak Street.
Androscoggin County
- Muqtar Mohamud, 33, of 250 Bates St., Lewiston, arrested by Maine State Police on charges of driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lewiston.
- Patrick Flaherty, 50, of 11 West Loop Road, Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on charges of domestic assault and violating conditions of release, 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at 2 Main St.
Accidents
Lewiston
- A car driven by Joshuah J. Centeno, 28, of Lewiston, struck the back of a van driven by Cynthia S. Dumont, 34, of Lewiston, while Dumont was stopped in traffic at 12:25 p.m. Saturday at Russell Street and Morris Avenue. Both vehicles, Dumont’s 2014 Dodge and Centeno’s 1996 Honda, were towed.
- SUVs driven by Emily F. Rubino, 21, of Lewiston, and Rose M.E. Brown, 30, of Auburn, collided at 5:09 p.m. Friday at Pond and Randall roads. Both vehicles, Rubino’s 2017 Jeep and Brown’s 2019 Honda, were towed.
