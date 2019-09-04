FARMINGTON — At the beginning of August RSU 9 Head Nurse Wendy Schlosser became aware of a problem affecting about 180 students. The district had not received any documentation about their required vaccinations—neither proof that they’d had them nor a medical waiver signed by their doctor.

“Two issues occurred with stricter enforcement of vaccinations,” said Schlosser. “One is that philosophical or religious objections to vaccination are no longer allowed. Unless a student is enrolled in a special education program, if parents choose to not vaccinate their option is to home school.”

But the second issue ended up being a bigger problem. Beginning last year, students entering seventh and twelfth grade must provide proof that they have had the age appropriate meningococcal vaccines (MCV4). For seventh grade one dose of MCV4 is required and for twelfth grade two doses of MCV4 are required. Seventh graders are also required to have a booster for Tdap, against tetanus, diptheria and whooping cough. Vaccines for children in Maine are provided at no cost.

According to Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services, meningococcal disease is a rare but dangerous disease that strikes healthy young people without warning. It can cause meningitis and sepsis. The disease spreads easily in large groups and in dormitory-style settings, by coughing or sneezing near others, by kissing a person on the mouth, or by sharing a glass or cup.

Meningococcal infections can be treated with antibiotics, but even with treatment, about 10-15% of people who get sick will die. Another 10-20% will survive but suffer lifelong disabilities such as hearing loss, loss of arms or legs or brain damage.

The new law, LD 798 makes Maine the fourth state in the country to limit non-medical exemptions. One exception is for children in special education; these students will be allowed to apply for such waivers for another two years.

It is not unusual for school health officials to have to chase down documentation after school starts.

“In the past, vaccination requirements were not highly enforced,” explained Schlosser. “We would spend a few weeks after the start of school contacting parents and collecting either their documentation or their waivers. We didn’t have to report records to the state until the end of the calendar year and people were used to that timeline.”

But LD 798 changed that, with its more restrictive exemption allowance and stepped up enforcement of both Tdap and MCV4. When Schlosser reviewed the district’s health records she was alarmed to see that more than 140 high school and middle school students and close to 40 elementary school students were out of compliance. And unlike previous years, now they would not be able to start school without proper documentation.

“RSU 9 communicated the new requirements to parents several times,” said Schlosser. “When March and June report cards were issued, information about the changing meningococcal vaccinations was included. And it was included in the packets mailed to all students starting their senior year. I was a little surprised that so many were not in compliance by August.”

Schlosser and Mt Blue Middle School nurse Suzanne Abbott began working the phones, spending several hours apiece over a couple of days reaching out to parents of seventh and twelfth graders. Vaccination records and medical waivers for about half of those students began to flow in but the nurses weren’t able to reach everyone. The entire nursing staff met on August 22 and did a second blanket of phone calls and email notices to all affected students. The efforts Schlosser and her staff made to contact families about non-compliance was done during unpaid time.

“We didn’t want to have to turn kids away from school,” said Schlosser. “Mostly, we needed to remind parents that the rules had changed and will be tightly enforced from now on. But many kids still needed to have those MCV4 vaccinations. Some parents reported to us that their doctors were actually out of the vaccine, which was surprising. Not all providers have stocked up to meet the higher demand.”

The week before school started Schlosser said she was missing records for about 20 incoming seniors.

“But by the time school started, everyone who came the first day was in compliance,” said Schlosser. “All of the elementary school children had their proper documents submitted.”

There were seven students in middle or high school absent that day; Schlosser said she could confirm the parents of those kids were aware of the requirements. And by August 30 just four remained out of compliance.

“Those last four, I have them as ‘pending’,” Schlosser said last Friday. “I’m relieved. It’s one of those things where change is difficult. It was a crazy few weeks. I’m just glad we were able to tackle it together and make sure our students were able to start school on the right foot.”

