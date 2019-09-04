I live in Lewiston and have for many years. It seems like, every year, drivers are in more of a hurry and are distracted more then ever. There have been so many accidents with motorcycles, cars and people just trying to cross the street.

That is where my question comes in. How come the city of Lewiston or Central Maine Medical Center have not fixed the crossing lights in front of the hospital? You would think someone would be right on top of it.

A little kid was killed just down the street not too long ago. Plus, it’s in front of a hospital. What is taking the city of Lewiston or CMMC so long to get it fixed? Someone needs to step up and protect hospital workers and/or other citizens.

Stacy Coolidge, Lewiston

